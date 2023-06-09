Tekken 8 Closed Beta Arriving First on PS5, Registrations Open

Following last month’s leak, Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially confirmed Tekken 8 beta tests, with the first one arriving exclusively on the PS5. Those who want to play the game early can register now to participate in the closed beta, which will grant players access on a first-come-first-served basis.

How to register for Tekken 8 beta on PS5

Head over to Tekken 8’s dedicated beta webpage, and log in with your Bandai Namco account (or create one). You’ll then have to link your PSN ID. Since this is a closed beta test, only the PSN ID provided at the time of registration will be eligible to participate if selected. Players will not be able to share any invite codes. Registration will close on June 28, and selection is not guaranteed.

As for when the tests will run, the PS5 exclusive beta will run from July 21 – 24 but there will be a brief period of maintenance starting at 10 pm CEST on July 21 and ending on 1 am CEST on July 22. The second beta will run from July 28 – 31, and will be open to Xbox Series X/S and Steam alongside PS5.

“The aim of this network test is to evaluate the network’s quality as well as offering a high end game experience with our new battle system and tactics; aerial combos; new gen graphics; and destructive and interactive stages to players,” Bandai Namco wrote.