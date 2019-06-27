CD Projekt RED Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest

CD Projekt RED has announced a Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest. There will be Online and Offline divisions, which will lead up to a Grand Finale. With the Online qualifiers, participants can submit their cosplay to the contest’s official website. The cutoff period for Online entries is November 30, 2019. With the Offline qualifiers, contestants can sign up online and strut their stuff on a live stage at designated events. All who enter must try and look like one of the game’s many characters for a chance to win things like a portion of a cash reward out of a total prize pool of $40, 000, some Cyberpunk swag, and a Collector’s Edition of the game.

The events at which CD Projekt RED will be present can be found below:

Gamescom in Cologne, Germany,

PAX West in Seattle, Washington,

Tokyo Game Show, Tokyo, Japan,

Igromir in Moscow, Russia,

Paris Games Week in Paris, France,

The Grand Finale will feature ten finalists. One from each event shown above will appear, and five will be picked from the online entries. It will be held in 2020, although no specific date has been announced yet. The official website also stated that CD Projekt RED will cover all travel and accommodation expenses for finalists.

The different prizes are as follows:

Winning Offline Qualifiers

1st place

$2000

Grand Finale Ticket

Cyberpunk 2077 goodies

2nd and 3rd place

Cyberpunk 2077 Swag

Winning Online Qualifiers (Top 5)

Grand Finale Ticket

Grand Finale

1st place

$15, 000

Professional photoshoot for magazine cover

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 goodies

Kick-ass trophy

2nd place

$10,000

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 goodies

Kick-ass trophy

3rd place

$5,000

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 goodies

Kick-ass trophy

[Source: CD Projekt RED]