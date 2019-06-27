CD Projekt RED Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest

CD Projekt RED has announced a Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest. There will be Online and Offline divisions, which will lead up to a Grand Finale. With the Online qualifiers, participants can submit their cosplay to the contest’s official website. The cutoff period for Online entries is November 30, 2019. With the Offline qualifiers, contestants can sign up online and strut their stuff on a live stage at designated events. All who enter must try and look like one of the game’s many characters for a chance to win things like a portion of a cash reward out of a total prize pool of $40, 000, some Cyberpunk swag, and a Collector’s Edition of the game.
The events at which CD Projekt RED will be present can be found below:
Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21-24, 2019
PAX West in Seattle, Washington, August 31 – September 3, 2019
Tokyo Game Show, Tokyo, Japan, September 12-15, 2019
Igromir in Moscow, Russia, October 4-7, 2019
Paris Games Week in Paris, France, October 30 – November 3, 2019
The Grand Finale will feature ten finalists. One from each event shown above will appear, and five will be picked from the online entries. It will be held in 2020, although no specific date has been announced yet. The official website also stated that CD Projekt RED will cover all travel and accommodation expenses for finalists.
The different prizes are as follows:
Winning Offline Qualifiers
1st place
- $2000
- Grand Finale Ticket
- Cyberpunk 2077 goodies
2nd and 3rd place
- Cyberpunk 2077 Swag
Winning Online Qualifiers (Top 5)
- Grand Finale Ticket
Grand Finale
1st place
- $15, 000
- Professional photoshoot for magazine cover
- Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077 goodies
- Kick-ass trophy
2nd place
- $10,000
- Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077 goodies
- Kick-ass trophy
3rd place
- $5,000
- Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077 goodies
- Kick-ass trophy
[Source: CD Projekt RED]