The PS4 install size for Cyberpunk 2077 has been revealed as part of the game’s requirements via the PlayStation store and it’s massive. You’ll need to make some room, because the game is coming in hot, requiring a whopping 80 GB for PS4. This, while not totally surprising when you consider how ambitious Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be, is still a hefty and noteworthy detail that’s worth being aware of. This data was discovered in the PS4’s requirements for the game under the PSN preorder, though it should be noted that the PS4 often requires more space than the final size of the game ends up being. It should also be noted that the game is still in development and won’t release for nearly a year, so the size of the install is subject to change during that time.

Many PS4 users out there are still rocking the original model, which only has 500 GB of on board memory. Even more recent iterations of the PS4 Slim still only give you 500 GB to work with. Later PS4s like the Pro and more modern Slim models include 1 TB, which gives you a bit more wiggle room. Other players may have upgraded to a larger hard drive or use an external drive for more space. However, after installing the operating system and other required features, your memory can start to run out fast. Four or five 80 GB games installed to your system could cap you out if you’re playing on a launch 500 GB PS4.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a big showing during 2019’s E3, allowing the press to take a look at an extended demo behind-closed-doors. We got to check it out and you can read our preview. In short, we were left impressed with what was shown and can understand why it’s going to take up so much room in terms of memory.

As we get closer to the game’s release on April 16, 2020, nuggets of information have been trickling out almost daily. We learned that CD Projekt Red might be adding a new game plus mode, that the game won’t feature a morality system, and the fact that the developer is considering adding multiplayer.

We’ll keep you updated with all things Cyberpunk 2077. For now, you can prepare for the game’s release by downloading a free PS4 theme.

[Source: Game Pressure]

