A recent interview Japanese magazine Nikkei conducted with Level-5 President Akihiro Hino briefly touched on the future of the Ni no Kuni franchise. Yes, a movie will hit Japanese theaters in late August 2019. And, yes, a remaster of the original title is set to launch this fall. But what of the game franchise’s next chapter? Apparently, Hino revealed a new project is already in the works at Level-5.

During the Nikkei interview, Hino reportedly told the publication a new Ni no Kuni game would launch after the film opens in Japan on August 29th. It is possible the translation from Japanese to English muddied Hino’s meaning. Is a Ni no Kuni release unexpectedly set for a late 2019 launch? Highly doubtful. Still, that a third game is actively being worked on warrants attention.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Level-5 takes the series next. The first title, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, was a traditional JRPG. Its turn-based combat and Pokémon-inspired creature mechanics made it a jewel on the PlayStation 3. However, in a seeming attempt to appeal to a wider audience, these acclaimed features were tossed aside. Fans are likely left pondering how Level-5 may approach another entry. Return to the series’ roots, pick up where the sequel left off, or take a completely different route? It could be a while before such information sees the light of day.

While the wait persists for a third game, fans and newcomers alike will get to experience the original on PlayStation 4 and PC. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered will come to both platforms on September 20th. The Nintendo Switch will get a version of the game as well on the same day, though it won’t be remastered.

[Source: Nikkei via DualShockers]