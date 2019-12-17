The Ni no Kuni Movie Comes to Netflix in January 2020

With the new year comes an onslaught of new games, films, and TV shows for all of us to enjoy. On January 16, 2020, the animated Ni no Kuni film will be made available to stream on Netflix, following its Japanese debut earlier this year. The film is a collaboration between Level-5, Warner Bros. Japan, and OLM Inc.

While the Ni no Kuni series has been featured on other platforms, it gained lots of popularity on PlayStation, most notably with the release of Wrath of the White Witch for PS3 in 2013 (2011 in Japan). It was then followed up by a sequel, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, which came to PS4 in early 2018.

A tweet from an official Netflix account made note of the film’s release, among other shows and movies:

New Year, New Titles From the final season of #AnneWithAnE to movies like Inception, A Cinderella Story, and The Bling Ring… Here’s everything coming to Netflix US in January! pic.twitter.com/s5DULYUuBK — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 11, 2019

Despite the series’ popularity, the film did not perform well critically or commercially. It flopped at the Japanese box office and was criticized for its “lifeless animation,” according to the reviewer at the Japan Times. Assuming it’s as mediocre as many critics have said, watching it through Netflix appears to be the preferable option.

Recently, a remaster of Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch launched for PS4, giving current-gen console owners a convenient way to experience it again or for the first time. And apparently, Level-5 is already hard at work on a third Ni no Kuni installment, although details about the project are sparse.

In other news related to video game adaptations coming to your favorite streaming services, you can also look forward to The Witcher on Netflix, set to debut on December 20, 2019.

