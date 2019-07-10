Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom launched last year, but there still might be some people waiting to pick it up for the right price. As far as the sequel’s usually pricey Collector’s Edition is concerned, the right price seems to have arrived. Those interested in grabbing a copy of the game and some extra goodies are in luck. The Collector’s Edition is currently on sale at Amazon for $49.97, a 60 percent discount on the original $130 price tag.

Ni no Kuni II’s Collector’s Edition features all of the following:

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Base Game

Steelbook Case

The Making of Ni no Kuni II Blu-Ray

Music CD Collection

Chibi Mechanical Rotating Diorama

Lofty Plush

Ni no Kuni II Visual Artbook

3D Papercraft Kit and Display Case

Season Pass

Special Sword Set

Exclusive Dragon’s Tooth Weapon

Collector’s Edition Packaging

For PlayStation 4 players who may have missed out on the original title, Wrath of the White Witch, there’ll be another chance to venture into the magical adventure that started it all. This fall, publisher Bandai Namco plans to launch Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered. It’s set to release on PS4 and PC on September 20th, and will be fully updated for current-gen hardware. Therefore, players should anticipate 60 frames per second and a 1080p resolution. The remaster will additionally be suited to the PS4 Pro’s capabilities, meaning 4K functionality is indeed on the cards.

Fans of the franchise have even more to look forward to in the near future. A Ni no Kuni anime film adaptation is slated to release in Japanese theaters next month on August 23rd. Not too long after the film received its August launch date, Level-5 President Akihiro Hino seemed to hint at a third game entry already being in the works.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is in stores now for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]