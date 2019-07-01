One of the big talking points every year is who will grace the cover of the myriad of annual sports titles. Now, 2K Games has officially announced who will be the faces of NBA 2K20, the next entry in the iconic basketball series. It has been confirmed that six-time All-Star Anthony Davis will be seen on the cover of standard and deluxe editions. In addition, NBA legend Dwayne Wade will (appropriately) be the cover athlete for the Legend Edition. You can see both when NBA 2K20 launches on September 6, 2019.

Davis returns to NBA 2K as a solo star after being part of the trio of covers made for NBA 2K16. In addition to being an NBA All-Star, he’s also a 2012 Olympic gold medalist. He’ll be seen on both the standard and deluxe editions of NBA 2K20. Fans who want to get in on the court as soon as possible can preorder now, which will give you plenty of in-game bonuses:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League packs

5 Heat Check packs

Available only digitally, the Digital Deluxe Edition gives you even more rewards:

35,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League Packs

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs

1 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card

Dwayne Wade is one of the most iconic NBA players of all time. With an Olympic gold medal, 13 All-Star titles, and an MVP title, he certainly fits the “Legend” denotation. Available in both physical and digital formats, the NBA 2K20 Legend Edition will give players all of the following:

100,000 Virtual Currency

50,000 MyTEAM Points

20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

MyPLAYER Apparel Collection

MyPLAYER Shoe Collection

20 MyTEAM League Packs

20 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs

5 MyTEAM Theme Packs

2 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards

One of the most popular sports franchises out there, NBA 2K20 follows NBA 2K19. Though we gave NBA 2k19 a positive review, it has received controversy due to its microtransactions, and most recently, its in-game advertisements.

NBA 2K20 will release on September 6, 2019.