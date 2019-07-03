Langrisser I & II is officially heading West. NIS America has announced it will be publishing and localizing the recent remakes of the beloved tactical RPGs. While it won’t be released until early 2020, you can already prepare yourself by preordering an exclusive limited edition copy!

Already available in Japan, this compilation allows both fans and newcomers alike experience the first two Langrisser games in an all new way. One of the big selling points of this collection is the brand new HD graphics and the updated soundtrack. The Japanese release got DLC exclusive to first-print editions that brought nostalgic art and music, though whether or not that DLC will come West has yet to be confirmed.

Despite being localized for the West, Langrisser I & II will still have the Japanese voice acting. Other “quality of life improvements” are also promised, hopefully making this the definitive Langrisser experience.

Langrisser 1 and 2 English Released Confirmed by NIS America WATCH GALLERY

While Langrisser originally released in the North America (where it was known as Warsong), this will be the first time Langrisser II will be localized. It’s unknown whether the Langrisser I & II demo will be released outside of Japan, as well, though it seems likely.

The Langrisser I & II limited edition is available for preorder exclusively on the NIS America online store. Costing $79.99, it comes with a visual book full of exclusive art, a 2-disc Langrisser I & II original soundtrack, a 3-disc Langrisser I & II Songs of War soundtrack, and a set of art cards. It all comes in an exclusive collector’s box.

Langrisser I & II will be releasing in early 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you happy that this compilation will be heading West? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu]