R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Coming to PS4 & PS5 Fall 2024

Granzella has announced that R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will launch for PS4 & PS5 as well as other major formats in Fall 2024.

The game was previously delayed to a vague 2024 window, so this is a little more concrete.

The press release details what to expect from the spin-off shooter.

”As the Bydo continue to eliminate humanity, you must outsmart and outmaneuver them if the Space Corps has any hope of victory. That is until you find yourself fighting alongside the very forces you were tasked with destroying…”

”R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos combines the side-scrolling, shoot ’em-up action the series is known for with tactical, turn-based strategy gameplay for a one-of-a-kind R-Type experience! Remade in Unreal Engine 5, this two-game collection blasts its way onto Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, with R-Type Tactics II also making its debut in the west for the first time! Deploy your forces across multiple campaigns, playing as both the Space Corps and the Bydo. You can also set your sights on competitive online play to see who the ultimate tactician really is. With hundreds of ships and levels to choose from between both games, along with branching missions and a new third campaign (all exclusive to R-Type Tactics II), R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is packed with out-of-this-world content!”

The release window came with a trailer seen in this showcase video.

R-Type is one of the longest-running game series of all time, having debuted back in 1987 in arcades before being ported to a variety of early consoles and computers. The latest mainline entry came this year with R-Type Final 3 Evolved.