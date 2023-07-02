R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Delayed, New Release Window Revealed

Granzella announced this week that it has delayed R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, moving their release dates to next year.

The remakes were originally set to release sometime this summer, but during a recent showcase from Granzella, it was confirmed that the game will be pushed back to 2024. While no new official release date has been set, Granzella says that it will be “not so late in the year” of 2024.

Currently, not a whole lot about R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is known, other than the fact that the game will bundle together both remakes of the strategy RPGs R-Type Tactics and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate.

The original R-Type Tactics (known as R-Type Command in North America) was released in 2007 for the PlayStation Portable. Its sequel was released in 2009 for the PSP.