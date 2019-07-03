Changes Have Been Made To The Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Lightsaber

Respawn Entertainment has changed how the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order protagonist’s lightsaber due to some feedback from devoted fans. This was revealed during the Game Informer Show podcast when a viewer called in to the show to ask Game Director Stig Asmussen whether or not the lightsaber would appear brighter in its center, to better represent canon material, when the game releases in November. Asmussen stated that was an error on the team’s part, and that they have made the necessary changes since then to ensure it is as accurate as possible.

Asmussen replied to the question by saying:

We made a mistake on that one, and since then we’ve fixed it. That was very fair feedback and criticism. We’ve tweaked that. We’ve also tweaked the shape of the lightsaber blade a little bit as well too. You can see the difference right away.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on November 15, 2019. Players will take control of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who has yet to complete his training, due to being caught up in the events of Order 66 from Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Kestis is played by Cameron Monaghan, from Gotham. Throughout the game, players will be able to take Kestis’ ship to various different iconic planets and locations from the Star Wars universe.

Kestis is one of the only Jedi left alive, and has been forced into hiding. The Empire’s forces are searching tirelessly for any and all remnants of the Jedi Order, so they can stomp out what remains of their rivals and control the galaxy without fear of resistance. Kestis must survive and reform the Jedi Order so balance in the Galaxy can be restored.

Are you pleased to hear that the team has made changes to Kestis’ lightsaber? Will you be preordering the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! If you’ve yet to preorder the game, you can purchase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Amazon.

[Source: Game Informer]

