Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Dismemberment of Humanoids Is Not Allowed

The E3 2019 demo for Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order showed Cal Kestis is quite capable with a lightsaber, but didn’t seem to be cutting off any humanoid limbs. It has been confirmed in an IGN interview with Senior Designer Justin Perez that, while dismemberment will be used in “select cases,” players will not simply be able to chop off the limbs of humanoid enemies at will. However, you will be able to slice limbs off of droid enemies and other alien creatures.

Tatyana Drewry Carvin, one of the Story Artists on Season 7 of The Clone Wars, explained more about dismemberment in Star Wars.

One of the rules we were given was to always hide the cut in case of decapitation. And never show blood. The burn of the lightsaber is supposed to cauterize it instantly.

This could be one of the reasons why Cal isn’t slicing off humanoid limbs in the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on November 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players will take control of Cal Kestis, a Jedi in hiding after the events of Revenge of the Sith, in which Order 66 killed almost all of the Jedi. After his Master dies, Cal is left to complete his training and restore the Jedi to their former glory. Throughout the game, he will encounter different types of enemies, ranging from organic life like alien creatures, the Second Sister, Purge Troopers, and droids. Fortunately, various different allies will aid him on his arduous journey.

