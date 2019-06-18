Following the release of gameplay footage for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, fans of the franchise were left divided. Some expressed confusion at why it looked so generic. Meanwhile, others remained in high spirits about the title’s potential. Everyone viewed it as a space-faring Uncharted clone. This may not actually be the case, though. In fact, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has supposedly taken much of its inspiration from the Metroid series.

Giant Bomb’s Brad Shoemaker added this wrinkle to the enigma during Episode 212 of the Giant Beastcast. According to Shoemaker, Respawn’s Star Wars title seems like a mixture of “Metroid and Dark Souls.” Why Respawn and EA kept these aspects of the game out of the E3 2019 gameplay demo is not known. By the sound of it, such footage would likely have gone over better with fans. In the Giant Beastcast, Shoemaker described the demo footage that he saw as follows,

The first point at which I started picking up that something was off about my [initial] impression of the game was when [the demo guide] said, ‘Oh yeah, you have a ship and a crew and a bunch of planets and you can fly between them at will.’ I was like, ‘wait, is this not a linear action game?’ It’s not. [The demo guide] said you can do the planets in whatever order.

Shoemaker continued, adding that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s map is “very Metroid Prime.” Metroid also influences the way in which force powers, upgrades, etc. allow players to discover new areas across different planets. This means exploration will be integral to the experience, as “whole areas of each planet that are optional.”

As for the Dark Souls influences, Shoemaker claimed there are meditation locations, like Bonfires in Souls, that “activate skill trees, kneel, and reset all the enemies” in an area. For now, it’s unclear what these meditation spots look like and how frequently players will come across them.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 15, 2019.

[Source: Giant Bomb via OnlySP]