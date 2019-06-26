Though the release date continues to draw near, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order still has a few months of development left. As such, developer Respawn Entertainment does not exactly have everything set in stone just yet. The potential inclusion of certain popular features, such as photo mode and New Game Plus, remain up in the air. At the very least, though, Respawn has confirmed the two features are indeed being considered internally.

This news comes courtesy of a Game Informer article, in which two dozen “interesting tidbits” about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are listed. The brief bits of detail concerning photo mode and New Game Plus merely confirm that these features are something Respawn will consider. Fans should not be too surprised if a New Game Plus mode fails to make the cut, however.

According to Director Stig Asmussen, the game’s Metroidvania-like qualities could prove difficulty to properly implement into the experience. Asmussen told Game Informer, “New Game Plus is hard because it’s a Metroidvania-inspired game, so if you start the game with all your abilities, you kind of break things.”

Speaking of Fallen Order’s Metroidvania influences, this particular aspect of the game has received plenty attention of late. On the heels of confusion about the gameplay shown during EA Play, Respawn developers were quick to clear the air. Though the original footage seemed to have an Uncharted vibe to it, Fallen Order has much more in common with the likes of Metroid titles. Concerns about linearity, then, should be allayed, as exploration will serve as one of the game’s key pillars. Most recently, this was highlighted in a lengthy gameplay demo, which runs just over 25-minutes long.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this fall on November 15th.

