Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone’s latest tweet may provide fans of the game with some good news. The multiplayer component for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions is finally one step closer to being released. Last year, Barone had stated that he was committed to prioritizing the multiplayer component of the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now, he has stated that the multiplayer update for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is officially in certification.

Hi everyone, I want to apologize for not being more frequent w/ updates about the state of the console multiplayer. XBOX/PS4 are both in certification, I’ve been told there are just a few fixes and then they can release. Please let me know if I can answer any of your questions — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 2, 2019

Stardew Valley is a farming simulation that allows players to grow and cultivate their own farm however they see fit. Players can chop down trees, plant and harvest crops, care for animals, and expand their farm. Players can also mine ore from caves, fish manually using a fishing rod or automatically using traps to catch the fish while running their farm, decorate their homes using various types of furniture, and engage with the local community! The 2D game has lots of detailed sprites and a top-down view that is reminiscent of classic Harvest Moon farming games.

Stardew Valley‘s multiplayer is all about cooperation. The host who owns the farm can recruit up to three other players who have the option of working as farmhands. Players can also marry and divorce each other as well. A number of single-player extras are included too, the update will add the Traveling Festival event, a new Collection, more character events, Skull Cavern improvements, more decorations, pots for planting indoors, and a new crop.

[Source: Twitter]