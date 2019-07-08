Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has been out for a little bit now, but the celebration hasn’t ended yet. Activision is giving fans a free theme on the PlayStation 4 right now. The “Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled – The Race is On” theme will give your PlayStation 4 an appropriately high-octane makeover.

While it’s not a dynamic theme, this is perfectly-made for Crash Bandicoot fans. As the only other Crash Team Racing theme, the “Tiger Temple” theme, was only available with preorders, this is so far the only opportunity fans of the kart racer have to rep the high-speed game. This theme is free for everyone, so you don’t have to already own Crash Team Racing to rep the bandicoot and crew. The theme itself features the key art for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s unknown whether this will always be free or not (though it likely will), so you better step on it and get this theme now!

While it’s already been a few weeks since Crash Team Racing launched, it won’t be pumping the brakes anytime soon. Thanks to the post-launch Grand Prix events, it will likely have a long road ahead of it. The first event is currently live, not only giving you a brand new track, but also the chance to unlock some never-before-seen racers. And it’s already been confirmed that none other than Spyro the Dragon will be a playable racer during one of the events.

We gave Crash Team Racing a highly positive review. Among the aspects praised in our review were the visuals, which we found to be “fantastically upgraded” from the PlayStation original.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Will you be picking this theme up for yourself? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Store]