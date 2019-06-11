While Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is quickly approaching its release, fans will have plenty to look forward to in the future, as well. Activision and Beenox have announced that all new Grand Prix events will take place post-launch. These seasonal events will not only test players’ racing skills, but it will also let them earn some new racers. One of whom will be a certain purple dragon people may be familiar with. The first event takes place on July 3, 2019, and will let players earn the former damsel Tawna.

Each Gand Prix event will introduce a brand new track to tear up. The first one is known as Twilight Tour, a Middle Eastern-inspired locale that progresses from day to night as you make your way around. In Grand Prix events, you’ll earn Nitro Points by completing certain challenges. As you fill your Nitro Gague, you’ll be able to earn rewards, like new karts and skins. However, the grand prize will be an all new racer. For this first event, players can earn Tawna the bandicoot, who was once kidnapped by Doctor Cortex in the first Crash Bandicoot.

While these main challenges are designed to earn Nitro Points, players can also earn further rewards during the Grand Prix. You’ll be able to use the Wumpa Coins you earn in-game to unlock new racers, including the Nitro Squad. Formerly known as the Trophy Girls, this group is leaving the podium for the racetrack.

This will be far from the only seasonal event in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled! More Grand Prix events are planned following launch, with the chance to earn even more characters. While he’ll be a part of a later event, it was confirmed that Spyro the Dragon himself will be a reward in an upcoming Grand Prix. If this remaster didn’t have enough nostalgia for you, adding the little purple dragon will surely put you over the edge.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will release on June 21, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.