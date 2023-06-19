Crash Team Rumble Platinum Trophy Avoids the Multiplayer Grind

Players aiming for the Crash Team Rumble Platinum trophy need not worry about an overwhelming multiplayer grind, as the list appears to be fairly quick to complete. While multiplayer games usually ask players to play a large number of matches, reach the highest player level, or unlock a lot of new features, CTR doesn’t do any of this.

Here’s the Crash Team Rumble trophy list

There are 45 trophies in the Crash Team Rumble trophy list, including the coveted Platinum trophy. One of the first trophies players are likely to earn will be to complete the tutorial. After that, they will need to win a competitive match with every one of the eight launch characters, and complete tasks using their abilities.

7 Crash Team Rumble Review (PS5): Take the Wumpa to the Bank Crash Team Rumble, a team-based four-on-four multiplayer game, isn’t likely what anyone was asking for after the bandicoot’s successful return…

Players will also need to use each of the powers, earn gem boosts, deposit relics, bank Wumpa Fruit, knock out enemies, and equip some of the unlockable gear. The trophy that appears to take the longest is the “Playing Favorites” trophy which requires players to reach the level cap with any of the heroes, as it’s the only trophy players have yet to unlock according to PSNProfiles. You can see the full Crash Team Rumble trophy list below.

Crash Team Rumble Platinum Trophy

Master – Get every trophy.

Crash Team Rumble Gold Trophies

Heavyweight Champ – KO 10 enemies in a single Competitive match.

– KO 10 enemies in a single Competitive match. Fruits of Your Labor – Bank 1200 Wumpa in a single Competitive match.

– Bank 1200 Wumpa in a single Competitive match. Dominator – Earn 100% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match.

– Earn 100% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match. N. Sanely Strong – KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match without being knocked out yourself.

Crash Team Rumble Silver Trophies

Fruitful – Bank 300 Wumpa in one drop-off in a Competitive match.

– Bank 300 Wumpa in one drop-off in a Competitive match. Teamwork for the Win – Ping your team’s drop-off when within 200 Wumpa of winning in a Competitive match

– Ping your team’s drop-off when within 200 Wumpa of winning in a Competitive match Contender – KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match.

– KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match. Nature’s Candy – Bank 800 Wumpa in a single Competitive match.

– Bank 800 Wumpa in a single Competitive match. Super Booster – Earn 50% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match.

– Earn 50% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match. Playing Favorites – Reach level cap with any hero.

Crash Team Rumble Bronze Trophies

Tutorial Complete – Successfully complete the tutorial

– Successfully complete the tutorial Rookie No More – Reach level 2 in any season.

– Reach level 2 in any season. Put a Lid on It – Equip any hat.

– Equip any hat. Pack It In – Equip any backpack.

– Equip any backpack. To the Nines – Equip any custom gear.

– Equip any custom gear. No Pain, No Gain – Get knocked out in a Competitive match.

– Get knocked out in a Competitive match. Knockout – KO an enemy in a Competitive match.

– KO an enemy in a Competitive match. When Life Gives You Wumpa… – Bank 500 Wumpa in a single Competitive match.

– Bank 500 Wumpa in a single Competitive match. Go Forth and Multiply – Earn 20% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match.

– Earn 20% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match. Deep Pockets – Deposit 25 or more Relics at Relic Stations in a single Competitive match.

– Deposit 25 or more Relics at Relic Stations in a single Competitive match. Epic Epic Epic – Activate an Epic Relic Station in a Competitive match.

– Activate an Epic Relic Station in a Competitive match. Trashy – Win a Competitive match with Garbage Dump as the equipped power.

– Win a Competitive match with Garbage Dump as the equipped power. Shutdown! – Win a Competitive match with Power Drain as the equipped power.

– Win a Competitive match with Power Drain as the equipped power. Onwards and Upwards – Win a Competitive match with Bounce Crates as the equipped power.

– Win a Competitive match with Bounce Crates as the equipped power. Extraterrestrial Bodyguard – Win a Competitive match with Gasmoxian Guard as the equipped power.

– Win a Competitive match with Gasmoxian Guard as the equipped power. Fiscally Responsible – Win a Competitive match with Wumpa Stash as the equipped power.

– Win a Competitive match with Wumpa Stash as the equipped power. Victory Feast – Win a Competitive match with Healing Fridge as the equipped power.

– Win a Competitive match with Healing Fridge as the equipped power. Spit Take – Win a Competitive match with Flytrap Spitter as the equipped power.

– Win a Competitive match with Flytrap Spitter as the equipped power. Crash Tested – Win a Competitive match as Crash.

– Win a Competitive match as Crash. Cuckoo for Coco – Win a Competitive match as Coco.

– Win a Competitive match as Coco. Kickin’ It – Win a Competitive match as Tawna.

– Win a Competitive match as Tawna. Diled In – Win a Competitive match as Dingodile.

– Win a Competitive match as Dingodile. I Am Cortex, Hear Me Roar – Win a Competitive match as Dr. Neo Cortex.

– Win a Competitive match as Dr. Neo Cortex. Ooze Your Way to Victory – Win a Competitive match as N. Brio.

– Win a Competitive match as N. Brio. N. Trophy – Win a Competitive match as N. Tropy.

– Win a Competitive match as N. Tropy. Unflappable – Win a Competitive match as Catbat.

– Win a Competitive match as Catbat. Second Helping of Paincakes – As Crash, flatten 2 enemies at once with a Slam or Super Slam in a Competitive match.

– As Crash, flatten 2 enemies at once with a Slam or Super Slam in a Competitive match. Off The Wall – As Coco, hit 20 enemies with Quantum Walls in a single Competitive match.

– As Coco, hit 20 enemies with Quantum Walls in a single Competitive match. Up to No Good – As Tawna, in a Competitive match, Uppercut an enemy then KO them before they land.

– As Tawna, in a Competitive match, Uppercut an enemy then KO them before they land. Spin to Win – As Dingodile, knock back 3 enemies in a single charged Tailwhip in a Competitive match.

– As Dingodile, knock back 3 enemies in a single charged Tailwhip in a Competitive match. Transformative – As Dr. Neo Cortex, transform all enemies in a single Competitive match.

– As Dr. Neo Cortex, transform all enemies in a single Competitive match. In the Nick of Slime – As N. Brio, use a Slime Monster to stop a Gem capture at the last second in a Competitive match.

– As N. Brio, use a Slime Monster to stop a Gem capture at the last second in a Competitive match. Burger Time – As Catbat, heal all allies in a single Competitive match.

– As Catbat, heal all allies in a single Competitive match. Pest Control – As N. Tropy, hit 3 enemies with a single Gravity Slam in a Competitive match.

The Crash games have had Platinums that have pushed players in the past. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and the remaster of the first title in the N. Sane Trilogy are the two sticking points for many players, given the extreme completion requirements for both (especially the former). Crash Team Racing was the only game to have multiplayer, but its trophy list, while requiring completion in many aspects, was mostly a solo affair.