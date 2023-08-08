Crash Team Rumble Free Weekend Dates Announced

Toys for Bob just announced that a Crash Team Rumble free weekend would be taking place, giving players an opportunity to try out the online action game for no extra cost.

When is the Crash Team Rumble free weekend?

The Crash Team Rumble free weekend dates have been set for August 11 to August 14, with the game becoming available to play for free at 10 a.m. PT. The free trial will be available for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and cross-play will be enabled.

During the free trial, players will be able to play an unlimited number of matches, and anything earned in-game — including items, characters, and XP — will carry over if anyone purchases the game.

No official list of available characters was announced, but Toys for Bob’s announcement did say that there would be access to “a sample of characters and their respective cosmetics and select powers.” There are 10 total playable characters in the game, all of whom come from various games in the Crash Bandicoot franchise.

7 Crash Team Rumble Review (PS5): Take the Wumpa to the Bank Crash Team Rumble, a team-based four-on-four multiplayer game, isn’t likely what anyone was asking for after the bandicoot’s successful return…

Originally released in June 2023, Crash Team Rumble is an online multiplayer game that pits two teams of players against each other. Players must stockpile Wumpa Fruit while stopping the opposing team from doing so in a four-versus-four format.