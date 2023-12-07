Spyro the Dragon and Elora Join Crash Team Rumble Season 3

Activision announced on Thursday that Crash Team Rumble Season 3 will feature Spyro the Dragon and Elora and is now available for players to check out.

The third season of content for the online multiplayer game will feature both Spyro and Elora (a character who appears in Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!) as new playable characters. Spyro will act as an agile scorer and retains most of his signature moves, including fire breathing, gliding, and using his speed to headbash enemies.

As for Elora, Activision noted that she will join the roster later this season. There’s no information on her abilities in the game as of now.

Check out a trailer for the upcoming third season of Crash Team Rumble, featuring Spyro the Dragon, below:

Season 3 content also includes new holiday-themed skins and cosmetics

Alongside the two new characters, Crash Team Rumble Season 3 will also include two new maps based on the Spyro the Dragon franchise. Artisans Arena will bring the Spyro home world to the game, while Summer Forest arrives along with a batch of new Party Mode remixes.

New holiday-themed skins and cosmetics will also be added into the game as part of its upcoming Winter Seasonal Event.

Crash Team Rumble is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.