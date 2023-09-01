Spyro Passes Huge Sales Milestone, Celebrates 25 Years

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy has reached a huge sales milestone, developer Toys for Bob and publisher Activision announced on Friday.

How many units has the Spyro Reignited Trilogy sold?

The trilogy of games, which originally released in 2018, has officially sold 10 million units, with the big milestone coming as Spyro plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary on September 9, 2023.

In a press release on the news, Activision hinted that there would be some celebrations for the anniversary, and to keep an eye out on social media channels for more news.

Kicking off our special #Spyroversary month with an extra special celebration. Shout out to the Spyro community for hitting this HUGE milestone. ? pic.twitter.com/TrzoQyOVmu — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) September 1, 2023

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy first launched on just the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, before making its way onto the Nintendo Switch and PC in 2019. The collection bundles together remakes of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

The original Spyro the Dragon launched in 1998 for the PlayStation, and was developed by Insomniac Games. The game quickly became a smash hit, with its soundtrack — composed by The Police drummer Stewart Copeland — also being heavily praised. The Reignited Trilogy soundtrack is also now available on Spotify, and features 45 tracks ranging across all three games.