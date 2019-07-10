Beat Games, the developer behind the highly popular VR title, Beat Saber, announced major changes on Twitter. The CEO , Jaroslav Beck, will be stepping down from the role. Beck will now oversee the game’s music acquisitions going forward, while the co-creator of Beat Saber, Vladimir Hrincar, will become the new CEO.

In a series of tweets, the company’s official Twitter account provided further details on the change:

In order to ensure music stays as our top priority, Jaroslav Beck (@JaroslavBeck) is stepping down as the CEO to fully focus on his life passion – music. [3/6] — Beat Games (@BeatGamesStudio) July 9, 2019

Vladimir Hrincar (@LokimanSK), who created Beat Saber together with Jan Ilavsky (@Split82) originally under their studio Hyperbolic Magnetism, is taking over the role of the CEO and will focus on the further development of the game, operations, and platform partnerships. [5/6] — Beat Games (@BeatGamesStudio) July 9, 2019

Beat Saber is a VR rhythm game that was released in 2018. You use the controllers to swing lightsabers in time with the beat. We loved it!

Last month, the game saw the addition of the Imagine Dragons Music Pack. This DLC added 10 different tracks from the popular band into the game, giving fans of the band a chance to test their skills while playing some of their favorite songs. Each song in the music pack is available for $1.99 on the PlayStation Store or as part of a bundle which includes both the music pack and game for $39.99.

What do you think about the change in CEOs at Beat Games? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]