Beat Saber fans who are looking to add a few new tunes to their arsenal can do so now. The Grammy Award-winning pop-rock band Imagine Dragons now has a music pack of 10 songs available for Beat Saber on the PlayStation VR. Each of the 10 songs can be purchased through PlayStation Network as DLC for $1.99 a piece. Fans new to the experience, however, can get both Beat Saber and the Imagine Dragons Music Pack for $39.99.

The Imagine Dragons Music Pack consists of the band’s following songs:

“Bad Liar”

“Believer”

“Digital”

“It’s Time”

“Machine”

“Natural”

“Radioactive”

“Thunder”

“Warriors”

“Whatever It Takes”

For a tease of what to expect, check out the reveal trailer for the Imagine Dragons content in the video below:

This new addition to the VR rhythm game may not come as too much of a surprise to some. Late last month, the Beat Saber Twitter account began teasing information about its next music pack. It did not take long for fans to guess Imagine Dragons was in line for Beat Saber’s newest round of post-launch content.

Since its November 2018 launch on VR platforms, Beat Saber has enjoyed incredible success. Most reviews were favorable towards the rhythm title. Our review gave the PlayStation VR version a 9/10, citing its “addictive gameplay” as one of the key pillars of its success. All of this has been deservedly reflected in sales of the game, as well. As of March 2019, Beat Saber became the first virtual reality title to date to cross the coveted one million units sold milestone. Such a feat was achieved after only a handful of months on the market, and, according to Beat Games CEO Jaroslav Beck, no PR campaign.

Beat Saber and the Imagine Dragons Music Pack are available now for the PlayStation VR and other virtual reality devices.