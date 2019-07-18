After previously being rumored, a leaked video has confirmed that role locking is indeed coming to Overwatch. While this shift will only concern the Overwatch League, it should also make its way to make its way to the game proper soon. While this technically hasn’t been formally announced yet, it will mark the biggest balance change yet in Blizzard’s hero shooter.

A video for the upcoming stage four OWL match was leaked ahead of time, revealing the major change. The role lock would be a 2-2-2 lock, meaning that each team would be restricted to two characters from each role. From the video itself, here are the official rules of the role lock:

All compositions are: two damage, two tanks, and two supports

Players cannot be able to change roles during a map, but they can change heroes within their role

Players can change roles between maps

Facing stage, players will be seated: two damage, two tanks, two supports If players change roles between maps they will change seats



The role lock comes as Blizzard faces the question of how to properly balance Overwatch matches. For the OWL specifically, the move corresponds with the emergence of the GOATS metagame. This is comprised of players filling their squads with three supports and three tanks each. The composition had such a stronghold that the only way to even stand a chance was to utilize GOATS as well.

When this change does make its way to regular competitive matches, it will correspond with the also-rumored role queue. To compensate for a potential imbalance in certain roles, players can queue up for specific roles. It’s unknown if any of the rules for role locking in OWL (minus the seating) will be present in regular matches, but it’s likely.

While this solution can theoretically ease some persistent balancing issues in Overwatch, some may see it as a cop-out from Blizzard. The match doesn’t officially commence until July 25th; we will likely see an announcement come earlier than that.

In other Overwatch news, the Summer Games are currently live. In addition, the newest hero is on the way, but players should expect him to be released later than usual.

[Source: Reddit]