Nostalgia is alive and well. While we already knew that Beenox and Activision’s Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled was June 2019’s second-best-selling game, it also ended up breaking a record for the Crash series as a whole. The high-speed remake had the best launch month in the series’ history, beating out the previous record-holder, 2017’s Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy.

The news was announced, unsurprisingly, by The NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella. Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled had the highest sales total of any game in the series, which is certainly a feat. Considering this is a remake, and a remake of a spin-off title at that, this milestone is impressive.

While Crash Team Racing had a roaring start, we’ll have to see if it can keep its momentum up. There were over one million players on the PlayStation 4 alone when it first launched. With the post-launch Grand Prix events now in action, that could keep racers on-track for some time now.

The fact that the two highest-selling games in the Crash Bandicoot franchise are remakes of PS1 titles is certainly impressive, but now the question is what the future of the series will look like. Barring a Crash Bash remake anytime soon, whether a brand new game is in the cards remains a persistent question.

A new Crash game has been a consistent rumor ever since the N-Sane Trilogy was originally announced. Crash Bandicoot is apparently a “flagship brand” for Activision Blizzard, alongside titans such as Call of Duty and Overwatch. While that suggests Activision will be putting its money behind a new title, there’s nothing official yet.

When it comes to Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, we gave it a positive review at the time of release. We highly praised the “faithful remake of a classic karting game.”

Do you think we’ll see a new Crash Bandicoot game? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]