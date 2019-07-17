The success of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled continues, as the PS4 version reached an impressive player-count milestone. As shown by a screenshot from ResetEra user, Arta, Nitro-Fueled passed over one million players on PS4 alone. This information comes from the in-game leaderboard, which shows stats for Grand Prix, Championship, and Grand Prix Nitro Tour.

The leaderboard showed 1,017,723 total players as of July 16, 2019, and has assuredly climbed since then. It’s also worth mentioning that this does not account for offline users and only counted people playing on the PS4, so the game’s total player-count is actually much higher.

We know Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled has dominated the sales charts, but Activision has not released the game’s official sales figures since its launch at the end of June 2019. Although, based on the PS4 version’s player-count, you can infer that its done quite well across all platforms. It also appeared on June’s most downloaded PS4 games, taking the number five spot ahead of Days Gone and DayZ, proving that the landscape is ripe for mascot kart racers, if done right.

Users in the same ResetEra thread posted stats for player counts across Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, both of which were only a fraction of the amount on PS4. Xbox One had 240,000 connected users, while Nintendo Switch had a mere 171,445. Since the original Crash Team Racing released for the PlayStation back in 1999, it makes sense that its legacy would perhaps be strongest on the PlayStation 4.

Activision and Beenox are committed to supporting Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, as evidenced by the game’s constant barrage of updates. We recently got the Nitro Tour Grand Prix event, which included a lot of free content like new challenges, unlockables, karts, and a new track. The game also received an update on July 15th that helped improve load times and online stability.

Hopefully Activision will release sales stats for Nitro-Fueled at some point, and if it does, we’ll be sure to give you the scoop.

[Source: ResetEra]