June 2019’s most downloaded PS4 games has a really big surprise. For the most part, it includes the AAA titles you’d expect, like Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, Days Gone, and Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition. What might surprise you is that NBA 2K19 took the top spot, outperforming the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man and the game that seems like will never fall off the charts, Grand Theft Auto V. Let’s take a closer look.

June was a month that was relatively slow for major releases. We saw the likes of the aforementioned Crash Team Racing, which performed well, along with the release of Judgment and the Castlevania: Symphony of the Night’s spiritual successor, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

The top downloaded PSVR games had the usual suspects, like Superhot VR, Beat Saber, and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. However, the newly released Blood & Truth, which we reviewed favorably here, also made room for itself.

Thanks to several major digital sales were going on during the month to celebrate E3, lots of older games climbed the charts again. That’s how NBA 2K19 took the top spot, as it was a whopping 95% off. That brought its price down to a mere $2.99, making it hard to pass up.

Nearly every game on June’s top digital download list were discounted, aside from the new releases.

The full list of games in order of downloads can be found below:

NBA 2K19 Marvel’s Spider-Man Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Detroit: Become Human Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege DayZ God of War Days Gone

You can also check out the top PSVR downloads in order here:

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Superhot VR Beat Saber Vacation Simulator Job Simulator Blood & Truth PlayStation VR Worlds Arizona Sunshine Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

It’s worth acknowledging that the zombie survival game, DayZ, finally released on PS4 at the tail-end of May, with many of its downloads occurring throughout the month of June. Although, many critics did not enjoy the game, due to its lack of polish on PS4.

What do you make of June’s top PS4 downloads? Does the list surprise you? Let us know!

