Activision has another Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled update for us! PlayStation 4 owners can grab it to make the general experiences smoother. Patch 1.07 addresses a number of problems, like issues that made load times longer than necessary and online instability.

Below, you’ll find a list of the 1.07 patch notes:

Loading time improvements on all platforms

Stability fixes when playing online

Adjustment to track selection frequency when choosing tracks in online matchmaking lobbies

Fix for various track lap exploits

Adjustment of global cooldown for power-ups on all players (prevent timeclock/warp orb spamming)

Fix to lobbies not repopulating properly after player quits

Fix to position shuffling and rewards at race end

Various other issues

The last update included the game’s first Grand Prix event called the Grand Nitro Tour. Going through it added things like a new track, several opportunities to earn Nitro Points, and new karts. Activision and Beenox have gone on record saying that Nitro-Fueled will continue to be supported with events like this in the future. There is even a free Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled theme in the PlayStation store, for those who want to show their love for Beenox’s latest kart-racing remake.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has been quite lucrative for Activision and Beenox, as it’s dominated the global charts since its release earlier this summer. It also took the number five spot for the most-downloaded PS4 games in June 2019. It has been a critical success too, earning high scores from various outlets, including ours. We loved its visuals, the amount of content included, and its faithfulness to the 1999 original.

With the success of of Nitro-Fueled, the future of Crash Team Racing looks bright. Perhaps we’ll see a new entry in the series once the PS5 rolls around.

Have you gotten a chance to play since the latest update? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Activision]