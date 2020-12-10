Spyro 4 Teased in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Artbook

The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has just been released in book shops across the world and it seems to contain the first official teaser for a new Spyro game. Originally spotted by @SpyroUniverse and @CrashyNews on Twitter, one of the book’s images shows the dragon hiding in the background with what looks like “Spyro 4” written underneath.

The first official hint for "Spyro 4" is here! The #Crash4: It's About Time Art Book has a quote which confirms the hint. "… and a little hint at Spyro." #Spyro4 #SpyroTheDragon

The image is concept art for Frank’s Plump Wieners Kioskbot in The [email protected] Dimension. Nestled amongst the skyscrapers below the flow of traffic is a hologram of Spyro. Toys for Bob’s artist Brun Croes confirms the teaser. His full quote is:

In the far background is Dingo’s Diner, and Crash is trying to get there. This is a takeout where cars drive through, and Crash is jumoing between the cars that are having their orders taken. It was fun to combine Dingo’s Diner with the futuristic element, to have those cars flying with the city down below… and a little hint at Spyro.

New instalments of the main Spyro franchise were recently put on hold to make room for the Skylanders series. The toys-to-life franchise came to an end on consoles in 2016. Even the Netflix program Skylanders Academy was cancelled last year after three seasons. With Spyro currently relegated to making appearances in mobile games, it could be Activision is looking to revive the franchise in the same way they’ve breathed life into the Crash Bandicoot games.

The first three Crash games were remastered as part of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, with Crash Team Racing Nitro Refueled following two years later. These paved the way for the brand new game that was released a couple of months ago. Hopefully Spyro is on the same path. The first Spyro games were remastered in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, of course. Will we see a new game first or will we see more Spyro remasters, a possibility suggested by Activision’s Publishing President Rob Kostich. Hopefully it’s the former, but only time will tell.