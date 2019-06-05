According to a report from Business Wire, Activsion Blizzard had some interesting things to say about two of its recently revitalized franchises. Crash Bandicoot and Spyro were listed as two of the company’s flagship titles, being ranked with the likes of Call of Duty and Overwatch. An excerpt from the report follows:

Since its inception, [Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group] ABCPG remains steadfast in its efforts to drive global growth and engagement for Activision Blizzard’s flagship brands, including Activision’s Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, and Blizzard’s Overwatch and World of Warcraft. Additionally, with Activision Blizzard at the vanguard of competitive entertainment, ABCPG continues to raise the bar for esports via the merchandise program for the Overwatch League as we usher in a new generation of fans and athletes.

This is quite the compliment to the two mascot platformers, considering both franchises had remained dormant for nearly ten years each. 2017 finally saw the release of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on PS4 and elsewhere, while 2018 had the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, also for PS4 and other platforms. Presumably, these two remasters/remakes were put in place to gauge interest in each franchise.

To the surprise of no one, they both sold “N. Sanely” well, and “Reignited” interest in the platformers, making it safe to assume that we’ll see new original entries in each series. We’ll definitely be seeing more of Crash later this month, with the release of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on the horizon, set for a June 21, 2019 launch date.

With E3 around the corner, perhaps we’ll see an announcement from one or both of these franchises. Activision has confirmed that it won’t have a booth at E3, but that doesn’t mean the company won’t have any games shown in some capacity.

Would you like to see another Crash Bandicoot or Spyro game? Maybe on the next generation PlayStation system? Let us know!

[Source: Business Wire via Jack of All Controllers]