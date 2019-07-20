Sega has revealed that it has ended its partnership with Interior Night, a studio founded by Quantic Dream veterans in October 2017.

Back in January 2018, Sega announced that it would be publishing Interior Night’s brand new narrative-driven IP under its Searchlight program. We hadn’t heard anything about the project until this week, when Sega Europe’s head of content, Bobby Wertheim, told MCV during an interview that the companies had parted ways. His statement suggests that a narrative-driven game wasn’t the right fit for Searchlight’s portfolio.

Wetheim said:

Sega did announce a partnership with Interior Night. Interior Night is a really talented studio, headed up by Caroline Marchal who is amazing and really experienced but Sega decided not to continue with that project. We have a lot of respect for the studio and I’m still really good friends with several people on the team. The great thing about Sega Searchlight is basically saying: we’re willing to take a risk and try something new. And we don’t have interactive narrative games in our portfolio. And that was a real new challenge for Sega. In the end, not every project is going to go as well as I personally would like. So it’s the end of the relationship but we’re just working hard to find the next big thing.

Upon being contacted for a statement, Interior Night CEO Caroline Marchal told MCV that the decision was mutual, and that the studio will announce a new partnership soon.

It’s been a pleasure to work with Sega and to have their support during the early days of the studio. Ultimately, we have amicably parted ways for strategic reasons. However, development on the game – an innovative narrative experience, aimed at a mature audience – is proceeding well. We will announce our new partnership in due course.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the project.

[Source: MCV]