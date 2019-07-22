The mystery adventure game from Microïds, YS Interactive, and Pendulo Studios, Blacksad: Under the Skin, has been delayed. Originally set to launch on September 26, 2019, the title will now hit the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One a little later in the year on November 5th.

Microïds’ parent company, Meridiem Games, relayed the news in recent post on its official website. According to the post, YS Interactive and Pendulo Studios will use the extra time to polish Blacksad: Under the Skin and provide the best possible experience for players.

Blacksad: Under the Skin is an adventure game where players take on the role of hardboiled detective, Blacksad. The game is inspired by the comic series, Blacksad, created by writer Juan Díaz Canales and illustrator Juanjo Guarnido. While the title from YS Interactive will certainly pull from the comics, the development team aims to tell an original story.

Set in a film noir-style 1950s New York City, Blacksad: Under the Skin will offer a mystery typical of the genre and setting. After the owner of a boxing club, Joe Dunn, winds up dead, up and coming boxer Bobby Yale also mysteriously goes missing. Sonia Dunn, Joe’s daughter, takes over the gym’s operations. Singlehandedly running a business proves a difficult task, but Bobby’s return would make things easier on the gym’s finances, as he’s a competitor in an imminent and anticipated boxing match. All of this considered, Sonia gets in touch with Blacksad to investigate the prize fighter’s disappearance. As is common in hardboiled detective tales, corruption pervades every facet of the investigation.

In the wake of the delay announcement, Microïds posted a developer diary to its official YouTube channel. Get a better look at Blacksad: Under the Skin in the video linked below:

