CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will include religions as factions in-game. This comes by way of a NeoGAF thread that lists various details pertaining to Cyberpunk 2077 from Polish sources.

Religions will be present in Night City, including Christianity, which is CD Projekt Red’s way of adding “continuity of our world.” The company then went on to say “We will not avoid any subject, even if they may offend the sensitivity of some. We are not here to say whether it is good or bad.” This is despite knowing that some might see the inclusion of religion as scandalous.

From what we know about the game, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be an ambitious title with deep lore and little details to keep you hooked. It’s unclear how the inclusion of religion will play out in practice, but the company is sticking by its stance to include it, despite possible backlash from the community.

Speaking of little lore, Dark Horse will be releasing a companion book called The World of Cyberpunk 2077, which will release shortly after the game. The World of Cyberpunk 2077 will dive into the game’s story and other aspects of the lore. It’s slated for an April 21, 2019 release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the gaming community’s most anticipated games, as evidenced by its preorder numbers during E3 2019. For a short time, the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition was the number one best-selling item at GameStop during E3, outperforming items like PlayStation Store gift cards. E3 2019 was an important event in the studio’s history and based on the game’s showing, the reception was overwhelmingly positive.

Whether you’re okay with the inclusion of religion in CD Projekt Red’s next game or not, there’s no denying the care and craft that seems to be going into Cyberpunk 2077. It will release for PS4 and elsewhere on April 16, 2019.

What do you think of the studio’s comments about including religion? Do you think it will stir up some controversy when it releases?

