Evo 2019 is coming together, with a few weeks to go before the major fighting game tournament commences. We already know which nine games will make up the tournament, in addition to the record-breaking numbers. Now, another point about this year’s event has been revealed, and it’s one that all PlayStation fans may want to take note of.

PlayStation will be a major sponsor of Evo 2019. Eight of the nine games at the event will be played on the PlayStation 4. The only one that’s not being presented on the PS4 will be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is playable only on the Nintendo Switch. But the partnership appears to go deeper than that, however.

We are excited to partner with @PlayStation for #EVO2019! 8 of the 9 main event titles are presented by PS4. Don’t miss any of the action and stay tuned for more news from PlayStation at EVO! #EVOPS4 pic.twitter.com/BTWlWmGdPB — EVO (@EVO) July 22, 2019

The “more news from PlayStation” bit has really gotten fans talking. Should we expect any new announcements from Sony at Evo 2019? While it’s primarily a competitive event, it has become known as an E3-esque event for fighting games in particular. Sony may be prepping something for the tournament.

Sony isn’t exactly known for it’s fighting game franchises, though Street Fighter V is a PS4 console exclusive. It’s hard to tell what other kinds of announcements could be made that would be keeping in-theme. Is a new PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale imminent? We’ve argued that the franchise should get another chance, and Evo would be the perfect place to announce a sequel/reboot.

Of course, what Sony has in store is all speculation right now. But we won’t have to wait long to find out, though! Evo 2019 takes place from August 2 to August 4, 2019. Do you think Sony will bring out any surprise announcements? Let us know!