EVO 2019 is shaping up to be one of the biggest tournaments in its history. The final counts for all of the games present were recently released, showing some record-breaking numbers. Multiple franchises have gotten their highest numbers in 2019, showing the fighting community staple is stronger than ever.

According to EVO President Joey Cuellar, here are the final numbers for EVO 2019.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,492

Street Fighter V – 1,929

Tekken 7 – 1,885

Samurai Shodown – 1,719

Mortal Kombat 11 – 1,567

Unist – 1,156

DragonBall FighterZ – 1,191

Soulcalibur 6 – 742

BlazBlue:CTB – 640

EVO’s Mark Julio expanded on these totals, revealing that multiple franchises achieved recorded numbers this year. Mortal Kombat, Soulcalibur, Samurai Shodown, Under Night In-Birth, and Super Smash Bros. have reached record tournament numbers.

With regards to games like Mortal Kombat and Samurai Shodown, both received new entries in 2019. Perhaps seeing a bump in numbers shouldn’t be surprising. However, as Tekken 7 has been out for a couple years now, it is a little surprising to see such a high count so long after release. The newest entry in the long-running fighting series has continually gained popularity, and we shall see if it becomes even more popular in the future.

The EVO 2019 lineup was revealed back in February, and it contained more than a few surprises. Though a lot of mainstay franchises are returning for the new year, a bulk of the games themselves are brand new. The inclusion of the somewhat obscure Under Night In-Birth, and the lack of titles like Injustice 2 and Super Smash Bros. Melee came as a surprise.

With an increase in entrants, we shall see if this will result in an increase in viewership, as well. EVO 2019 takes place from August 2 to August 4, 2019. Will you be watching this year’s tournament? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter, Twitter]