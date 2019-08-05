Wolfenstein Youngblood Update Aims to Solve Crashing Issues and More

The patch notes for Wolfenstein: Youngblood‘s 1.0.3 update have been released by Bethesda, detailing all of the changes that are coming to the game with its latest patch. The update is currently available for PC players and is slated to release soon for the console versions of the game, although no specific dates have been announced. Update 1.0.3 aims to fix some crashing issues and audio bugs, and resolve some problems which were preventing players from 100% completing the game.

Some of the more notable bug fixes which were solved with this patch include a bug that would cause the game to crash if players used the Crush ability in certain areas of Riverside, and another which would crash the game if the player who joined the match used an elevator while the host player was on the weapons tab of the journal. Some of the other bugs which were fixed include a glitch that would cause the game’s audio to cut out when using the flashlight, an bug which would cause a client player to be unable to pick up heavy ammo in co-op if they had unlocked the Bigger Guns perk, and an issue which would allow the client player to deal more damage than a host player who was a higher level.

You can read the full list of patch notes below:

Wolfenstein Youngblood Update Patch Notes

Crash Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed a crash that could occur if the player used Crush in specific areas of Riverside.

PC

Fixed an issue causing frequent crashes on Windows 7 machines with high-end video cards. Previously, the game would crash if the player attempted to use the following resolutions: 3440×1440 borderless window 2560×1080 borderless window 2560×1080 fullscreen

This occurred primarily with Windows 7 users using GTX 1080 cards but may have affected other users as well.

AMD has released new drivers to resolve a crash that could occur on Radeon RX5700 series graphics products. Please update your drivers immediately. Details can be found at: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-7-5



For PC users experiencing the “Could not write crash dump” error:

“Could not write crash dump” is default messaging given when the game client crashes and could be caused by several reasons. If you are encountering this message, particularly when attempting to start the game, here are some things to look at:

Please verify that your PC meets the minimum specifications of the game, found here.

Frequently, this error occurs due to old drivers or drivers that did not have a clean installation. (For example, users who upgraded to a video card from a different manufacturer without uninstalling their previous drivers.) Make sure you have the latest drivers, and it is recommended that you perform a clean install using tools such as Display Driver Uninstaller.

If you still experiencing this issue and are using the latest drivers after a clean install with a PC that meets the minimum specs, please contact our support team at https://help.bethesda.net and provide your DXDiag and MSInfo. You can find instructions on how to create those here.

PlayStation 4

Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur if the Client player pressed an elevator button while the Host player was in the Journal menu on the Weapons tab.

Audio Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an audio dropout issue that could occur when toggling the Kugelgewehr flashlight on and off. This audio dropout would persist until the game was restarted.

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause sound effects to cut out when using the flashlight.

Reduced the frequency of an issue that caused a variety of audio issues (volume levels, dropouts, etc.) when killing multiple [censored] rapidly with the ElektroKraftWerk weapon.

Rebalanced several VO levels to bring them in line with the rest of the game.

Gameplay Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an issue preventing Client players from picking up heavy weapon ammo from downed enemies if they had the Bigger Guns perk. All players with the Bigger Guns perk will now be able to pick up heavy weapon ammo dropped by enemies.

Resolved an issue that was causing Client players to do substantially more damage than higher-level Host players in co-op.

Fixed an issue where the “Lothar and Juju’s Trap” mission could become blocked if the player first completed the “Missing Partner” mission as a Client player.

Fixed an issue that could allow drones to spawn from drone towers even after players turned them off with the floppy disk code.

PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue that could cause the Ubergarde to fail to spawn in the Da’at Yichud Labs area. This enemy should now spawn correctly for all users.

Art, Graphics, and User Interface Fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause objective markers for the “Destroy the Machines” mission to display in-world and on the minimap when the mission was not active.

Fixed an issue that was causing elevator buttons in the Tower 2 landing pad to flicker between displays, resulting in players sometimes choosing the wrong floor despite it appearing correct.

Fixed an issue where Lothar was missing teleport animations and visual FX for Client players.

Fixed some areas of missing fog that was affecting vistas.

Added a notification to warn players of poor network conditions.

Online Co-Op Fixes

PC

Steam – Added the ability to use the Buddy Pass from the Escape menu while in-game, rather than having to be on the main menu to invite a Buddy.

Steam – Fixed an issue that could prevent Friends of a Host whose Steam profile is set to “Private” from seeing or joining their session.

Steam – Added additional notifications when a Steam user attempts to retrieve the friends list when their Steam profile is set to “Private.” Players will now be notified: “Could not retrieve your Steam Friends List. Please check the Privacy settings of your Steam Profile.”

Changed “Find Player” to “Find Bethesda.net Player” on the PC BNET dropdown to clarify flow for finding and inviting friends.

Xbox One

Fixed an issue that could prevent players with a suspended game from properly accepting a co-op invite.

Achievements/Trophies and Game Completion Fixes

All Platforms

The “Revive” tutorial somehow went missing. We have added the tutorial back into the game and players can now complete the game to 100%.

Fixed an issue that was preventing some players from unlocking the “Partisan” achievement despite meeting the criteria.

PC

Fixed an issue that was preventing Client players from completing the “Slide ‘n Shoot” challenge.

Miscellaneous Fixes

PC

We previously released a hotfix that prevents users from using a 3rd-party application to cheat and add unlimited Silver Coins, Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s in-game earnable currency. This note is intended to clarify this fix.

[Source: Bethesda]