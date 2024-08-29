Black Myth: Wukong PS5 Update Comes Without Performance Improvements

Game Science has rolled out Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.8.14860 on the PS5 and PC, the patch notes for which reveal bug fixes and gameplay improvements. As we previously reported, the game’s performance and graphical issues on the PS5 may take months to fix, so those looking for performance improvements will have to wait a little bit longer.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

Major Updates:

Fixed an issue where enabling FSR could cause crashes for some players during startup or the prologue.

Fixed a crash issue in certain areas of the Webbed Hollow when NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed an issue where hair would stretch abnormally.

Optimized the hair effects for Yaoguai King “Lingxuzi”.

Fixed an issue where abnormal blocks appeared on the ground in the battle scene with Yaoguai King “Yin-Yang Fish” on PS5.

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could get stuck motion in specific situations.

Slightly reduced the stats of Yaoguai King “Captain Wise-Voice”.

Fixed an issue where the attack from Lesser Yaoguai “Lantern Warden” in Pagoda Realm could push players into walls.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could get stuck in performing “Whirling Thrusts in Thurst Stance” and become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could not switch stances properly in the sixth chapter.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could encounter stats errors in specific situations.