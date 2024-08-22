Black Myth: Wukong Update for PS5 Performance Improvements May Take Time

A Black Myth: Wukong update that addresses PS5 performance issues may take a while to release, it has been reported. Now that the game has been out for a few days, console players have reported numerous performance issues, and a detailed analysis from tech experts at Digital Foundry has confirmed that the PS5 version needs a lot of work. Unfortunately, however, it looks like it’ll be a while before we get a patch.

Over on Reddit, a user shared a screenshot of an exchange between a Chinese player and Game Science co-founder and director, Yang Qi, on China’s Weibo platform. According to the translation provided, the player quizzed the dev about PS5’s performance issues and asked whether Black Myth: Wukong can be improved on console.

In response, Yang Qi allegedly acknowledged the game’s console optimization issues, and said that Black Myth: Wukong is “basically bottlenecked” on the PS5. The Reddit user added that it will take at least a few months for the problems to be addressed.

Image credit: Reddit (r/blackmythwukong)

We’re not sure if the time frame above was provided by Yang Qi or it’s just the player speculating based on his response, but they do quote the director as acknowledging the bottleneck and the optimization challenges.

If the screenshot above is authentic and translation is accurate, the comment doesn’t come as a surprise. Chinese developers aren’t well versed in console development, and Black Myth: Wukong’s Xbox version has been held back due to optimization challenges as well.

Here’s hoping a fix comes sooner rather than later.