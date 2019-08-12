Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and now preordering it has gotten a lot more appealing. If you preorder the game through Amazon, you can get it for $49.95. Amazon Prime members get free day-one delivery for March 3, 2020. Other retailers, like Best Buy and GameStop, still have Final Fantasy VII preorders for $59.99, so if you wanting to get your hands on a copy right away for a low price, purchasing through Amazon seems like its the way to go.

Final Fantasy VII is a beloved PlayStation-era RPG, and the upcoming remake gained a lot of traction after its showing at E3 2019. We got to go hands-on and absolutely loved our time with it. You can read our E3 2019 preview here.

The layout of the remake is still somewhat ambiguous, as it was announced that this particular entry will only feature the Midgar section from the original. The rest of the story will follow in later installments. If that seems confusing, it’s because it is. Square Enix has confirmed that the entirety of Final Fantasy VII will release in “multiple parts,” but did not state how many there will be or what the timeline will look like. Now that development seems to have gotten back on track, it wouldn’t be unusual to see a new Final Fantasy VII release every couple years. We’ll have to wait to hear more from Square Enix.

Because of the possible long tail on the project, some are speculating that the Final Fantasy VII remake will bleed into the next generation. Even Square Enix’s president, Yosuke Matsuda believes this to be true. He stated:

I believe that our teams have made it so that [Final Fantasy VII Remake] will support both the next generation and the current generation of consoles. I believe it is being developed so that it is going to be playable on both, so I’m not really concerned about that and I believe that the fans are also going to be able to enjoy it on both, including the next-generation of consoles.

As it stands, the game’s development plans don’t seem to be set in stone, but when a more clear outline is established, we’ll be sure to keep you informed. For now, make sure you grab your preorder from Amazon so you can save some money.

The remake of Final Fantasy VII will release exclusively for PS4 on March 3, 2019.

[Source: Amazon]

