THQ Nordic is showing off yet another pricey special edition for an upcoming title. This time, Experiment 101’s Biomutant takes center stage with two different offerings for collectors. One is a typically priced $110 Collector’s Edition. Meanwhile, the Atomic Edition, which features a large diorama, will cost consumers $399.99.

Biomutant’s Collector’s Edition will pack in the following items:

A copy of Biomutant

Game hero figurine

Artwork on fabric A1 size

Soundtrack

Premium box

You can get a look at everything that will be included in the image below:

The RPG’s Atomic Edition includes quite a few more items, though the main attraction is the highly detailed and quite large diorama. You can see a list of the Atomic Edition’s contents below:

A copy of Biomutant

SteelBook

High Detail Diorama – 60-centimeters / 23-inches long, 25-centimeters / 10-inches width, 30-centimeters / 12-inches height

T-Shirt in L / XL

Oversized mousepad 80-centimeters / 31-inches x 35-centimeters / 14-inches

Artwork on fabric A1 size

Soundtrack

Premium box

For a closer look, check out the following image:

Interestingly, the open-world RPG still lacks a solid release date. Yet, both of the above special editions are currently available for preorder on the game’s official website and at a few different retailers.

In Biomutant, players will be dropped into a post-apocalyptic world full of turmoil, due to a plague destroying the environment. Even the Tree of Life is suffering. It’s the players job to determine the world’s fate. Nestled within the doom and gloom adventure is a vibrant combat system inspired by martial arts.

The announcement of Biomutant’s expensive collector’s packaging comes on the heels of a similarly priced special edition being unveiled for the Destroy All Humans! remake. It, too, will launch with two special editions. One costs $400, while the cheaper option is priced at $150. Its more expensive edition also includes an impressive statue.

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gematsu]