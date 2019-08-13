Have you always wanted to simulate what it is like to build your own hardcore gaming rig, but on your console? Now you can! Indie dev The Irregular Corporation snuck out a surprise launch of its PC Building Simulator, which has rave reviews on Steam, onto consoles. When? That would be today. PC Building Simulator is available today, August 13, 2019, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Now surely you’re thinking, “This can’t be a real thing, is it?” It’s probably one of the most navel-gazing examples we have in gaming, especially if you play it on PC. But yes, not only is it a real game on PC, it’s just as real on consoles. After all, why not let consoles have some fun when it comes to building PCs, ja?

But there’s more to PC Building Simulator than tinkering around to build your dream rig. There’s a story mode too! In this mode, the player takes over their uncle’s PC workshop after he suddenly leaves town. You will start with repairing and upgrading machines, and then you’ll eventually master PC-building skills. You’ll put your uncle to shame in no time.

According to The Irregular Corporation, the developers have gone all in to make this as realistic as possible. The game “incorporates over 1000 real world parts from manufacturers including Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, ASUS, Deepcool, EKWB and NZXT and features realistic BIOS and OS simulation, licensed 3DMark benchmarking and simulated overclocking, resulting in an incredibly extensive list of options and configurations for players looking to simulate real-world builds as closely as possible.” It’s also educational, as it can help people learn what actually goes into building a real PC in a virtual environment.

Are you ready to build the best PC ever on your console?