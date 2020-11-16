If you don’t have the PlayStation 5 yet because it hasn’t been released in your region, or it has but is in severe shortage, then allow us to suggest something to hold you over. Developer Alex Grade has released a free Windows game called “PS5 Simulator” (thanks, GameSpot) that allows you to pretend you have the console!

PS5 Simulator is best explained by its official description as follows:

Can’t wait for new PS5, but don’t have it yet? Wait no more, your ultimate PS5 experience is here! Poor cable management, snacks on floor and try to not break your next-game console in this non-AAA-game!

Features:

Top-notch realistic graphic without RTX

Physics almost everywhere – Newton not happy about it

Start playing your PS5 early

Worst cable management included – just like in real life

Assets used:

HQ Residential House

Playstation 5

Xbox controller

PS4 controller

Carboard boxes

Scissor

HDMI cable

Plash Speed 5g router

Wrench

Chips bag

As much as it stings because I don’t have a PS5 myself yet (it doesn’t release in my region until November 19th and scalpers are everywhere), I found the concept funny. PS5 Simulator is only 947MB so it doesn’t hurt to download it for a few laughs.

On a serious note, if you haven’t been able to get a PS5 yet then find some consolation in knowing that you’re not alone in this ordeal. Preorders and launch were pretty messy, to put it lightly, and it hasn’t been easy to get a hold of one. The good news is that there is more stock on the way so you’ll just have to exercise patience a little bit longer.