Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO, Jim Ryan, has said that the company is “working really hard” to supply more PlayStation 5 consoles to the market before and after Christmas.

Speaking to the BBC, Ryan added that Sony is “very sorry” about the shortage but Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works. Additionally, the demand and number of preorders “astonished” the company.

In a completely ideal world, we would like to launch everywhere in the world on the same day. We just needed an extra few days to get everything in order to be able to have a proper, professional, seamless PlayStation-style launch. The most extraordinary thing is all of this has taken place in 2020. The one thing I've learned is I'll never do this again in a pandemic. We're making more PS5's in this difficult environment then we made PS4s in that launch. If people are unable to find one at launch, we're very sorry and apologetic about that. They can rest assured we're working really hard to get significant supplies into the market before and after Christmas.

Despite the challenges, Ryan thinks PS5’s launch is “easily” Sony’s most “extraordinary” launch and the shift to the new generation will prove to be “transformational.”

The PS5 has already launched in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Singapore. It’ll launch in the UK and some other parts of the world on November 19th.

[Source: BBC]