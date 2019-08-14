Developer Wayforward has granted its fifth Shantae game a true name, and thy name is Shantae and the Seven Sirens. Our favorite half-genie hero has gone on a tropical vacay with her friends, but of course, there’s trouble in this paradise! (It would be a sim or a visual novel instead of an action-adventure-platformer if there wasn’t any trouble.)

Shantae will learn new dances and Fusion Magic as she battles to uncover and resolve the island’s deepest, darkest secrets. The game also promises to return to its nonlinear format. There will even be a brand new collectible card system. These cards allow players to customize Shantae’s powers and abilities to what suits them best.

Shantae 5 is now Shantae and the Seven Sirens! Featuring a new tropical setting, new allies, new dances, new Fusion Magic instant transformations, and a nonlinear world with multiple towns and dungeons, it’s Shantae’s biggest adventure yet! More details: https://t.co/Y2n5u4hrDW pic.twitter.com/DYlx98NKPz — WayForward (@WayForward) August 14, 2019

Wayforward’s announcement provided the following key features we can expect in Shantae’s upcoming adventure:

Explore an interconnected world using new Fusion Magic creature transformations, including a newt and other aquatic forms!

Use dance abilities to activate machinery, destroy terrain, and more!

4K-resolution hand-painted visuals (on 4K devices only)!

All-new characters and returning favorites like Rottytops, Sky, Bolo, and the nefarious Risky Boots!

Collect and power up with monster cards!

Enjoy minigames, acquire magic and items, and uncover secrets!

Gorgeously animated TV-style cutscenes!

The game does not have a release date yet or even an ominous release window. When it does release, however, it will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Apple Arcade.

[Source: Wayforward via Resetera]