Persona 5 Tactica’s New Mechanics & Enemies Detailed

A new Persona 5 Tactica press release has detailed some of the new enemies and unique gameplay mechanics that the strategy RPG will feature.

What are some of Persona 5 Tactica’s unique enemies?

According to Atlus‘ press release, the enemies will become “increasingly diverse as the story progresses.” The release reads:

Go toe-to-toe against the Sumo-maton as it hurls enemies at you!​

The Sumo-maton wreaks havoc in the ring of battle by tossing any unit in range–friend or foe!

Marvel at the beautiful Guarded Geisha as she blocks your ranged, melee, and skill attacks!​

The Guarded Geisha is ready to block any incoming head-on attack with her elegant and handy parasol!

Hunt for the Slimy Shinobi as it dispatches clones of itself across the battlefield!​

The Slimy Shinobi will sneakily create clones of itself on the battlefield to confuse you!

Test your mettle with the variety of powerful enemies awaiting you!

Interactive stage elements will also be part of Persona 5 Tactica:

Fight your way through different stages with gameplay elements like​ surveillance cameras that call in enemies if you step into their line of sight​ or elevators that move parts of the stage up and down when you press a switch!​

​You can use some elements to gain the upper hand in battle, like Dash Squares that let you leap across elevated parts of the stage or explosive barrels that go off with a bang after taking a set amount of damage!

Characters who don’t perform an action on a turn will begin to “charge,” powering them up with different effects depending on the character. Each can also equip a Sub-Persona:

Equipping a Sub-Persona will raise that character’s stats!​ You can also use that Persona’s unique and inherited skills!​

Sub-Personas not only have active skills that you can use SP to ​activate, they also have passive support skills that automatically ​activate in battle!​

Search for the perfect character and Sub-Persona combo!

The Velvet Room now allows for Personas to be fused into new weapons:

The Velvet Room has a new service! In addition to the usual Persona fusions,​ you’ll be able to fuse two Personas to create a weapon!​

You can combine certain Personas in order to create new unique weapons. These weapons are superior to what you can buy in the shop!​

It’ll give you an advantage to create many different weapons, so be sure to use this feature often!

Finally, it was revealed that higher difficulty levels will not only increase enemy health and strength, but will allow players to wound their own party members with friendly fire.

Persona 5 Tactica will be releasing on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023.