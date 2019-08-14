After the surprising and intense Finals in Miami last month, Call of Duty World League is back in Los Angeles for the final event of the season. Boasting a $2,000,000 prize pool, the Call of Duty World League Championship brings fan favorite teams back under one roof at the Pauley Pavilion at UCLA to close out the Black Ops 4 year of play.

The Championships run from August 14-18. The first two days (14-15) are strictly broadcast-only matches as the 32 teams compete to find the top 16. From the 16th to the 18th, the event will be open to live spectators as well as broadcast for fans around the world. Maybe you’re just in it for that final confrontation as two teams battle it out for the crown? You’ll want to check back on Sunday the 18th for the ultimate showdown, and maybe catch some of the penultimate matches leading up to it. It’s anybody’s game at this point (except for the teams that were knocked out earlier today), so who knows which teams will be engaged in that final confrontation. That’s part of the fast-paced excitement of a World League event.

If you can’t be on site to witness it in person, you can catch all the action in the Call of Duty Twitch embed below:

If the embed isn’t working you can watch directly on the Call of Duty Twitch page, at MLG.com, or on your PS4 in the Black Ops 4 menu.

Being on site in LA has plenty of benefits though! Seeing the action in person charges the air with a certain energy and excitement as hotly contested matches, surprising upsets, and brilliant plays fill the massive screens. You’ll also have the opportunity to go hands-on with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 2v2 Gunfight mode, the first time the public will get to play the upcoming game after missing E3 this year.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this year’s CWL Champs to see which teams manage to reign supreme. Will eUnited return after their win at the Miami Finals to take the top prize again? Can Gen.G come back from the second place finish (nope, they were eliminated on day one)? Will OpTic manage to position themselves favorably this time around? And how will this year’s results play into next year’s huge shift for the Call of Duty World League, both with a game change and the new franchising? All eyes in the esports world should be on LA this weekend for CWL Champs 2019.