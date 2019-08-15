ACE Team just announced Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, but has another title on the way, too. In conjunction with publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment, ACE Team will release The Eternal Cylinder for consoles and PC (Epic Games store) on an unspecified date in 2020. At present, there’s no word as to which consoles are counted amongst the developer’s plans for the open-world survival title. (Editor’s Note: We think it’s pretty safe to hedge your bets on the PS4 at least.)

The Eternal Cylinder may sound simple enough, given the genre, yet it is far from simple. The game will see players take control of a herd of animals called Trebhums. These adorable creatures inhabit an alien planet, replete with other exotic creatures and wildlife. Survival for every life-form on the planet remains under direct threat because of the Cylinder, described as a “gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin which crushes everything in its path.”

Get a glimpse of what to expect from The Eternal Cylinder in the announcement trailer down below:

The game is designed to ensure that no two playthroughs are identical. ACE Team accomplished this by emphasizing The Eternal Cylinder’s ecosystem, which is procedurally generated. Diversity across playthroughs will also be evident in puzzles, exploration, real-time destruction, and more.

What fuels the core of the experience is the herd gameplay. While Trebhums start at the bottom of the food chain, mutations and evolution can see them grow beyond their station. Mutations alter the creatures’ physical capabilities. In adopting new mutations, players will even get to see some of their Trebhums fly or learn to swim. These evolutionary phases help expand the gameplay experience, as new areas then become reachable and puzzles become more easily accessible. Not every Trebhum will be the same, either. Players will have the option to equip different mutations for each creature, allowing them all to develop into something wholly unique.