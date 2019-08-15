ACE Team’s Monty Python-styled (in both art and hilarity) tower defense series will return in 2020 with Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break. If you’ve never played a Rock of Ages title (and I don’t mean the Rock Band version), this series has its own spin on the typical tower defense genre. Players do build defenses to protect their castle and attack their opponent’s castle, but these attacks are with giant boulders. So yes, it’s literally about rocks.

Rock of Ages 3 offers both local and online multiplayer, with the online component supporting up to four players. Players will have over 20 unique boulders to roll and six game modes to choose from. For the first time in Rock of Ages, players can design their own stages and share them with the online community.

The story mode itself is a bit of a parody of the Civilization titles. Instead of rolling rocks through history, it’s bouncing them through reinterpreted history. Players will see famous figures from history, like Caesar and Montezuma, and will have surprise visits from not-so-historical figures, like Krampus and the Flying Spaghetti Monster. If the story mode is this ridiculous, imagine the other five.

One of them isn’t even about tower defense. Skee-Boulder is a bit like a skee-ball racing game, where players are trying to be the first boulder to reach the end of a course. Along the way down, you’ll be able to break obstacles to earn extra points and attempt to ensure your first place win.

Not sure how this can come close to fitting together? See for yourself in the trailer below.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break will release for the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Switch some time in 2020. It will make its debut at gamescom 2019 next week. If you want to test your Sisyphus skills now, the PlayStation Store has a free demo of Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder for PS4, as well as a free demo of the original game on PS3 you can check out.