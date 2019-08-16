Starting today, PlayStation 4 players can dive into the Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for free. This offer from 2K Games and Gearbox Software is already live. It will come to an end later this weekend on Sunday, August 18th at 11:59 pm PST. If someone decides they aren’t quite yet ready to give up on the fun once the free weekend ends, they’ll be able to purchase the title from the PlayStation Store at a discounted price.

For those who have already experienced the adventure that began this wild ride, no worries. There is one other reason to jump in this weekend. Playing during the free weekend will allow players to earn bonus points to spend in Borderlands 3. You have to be a member of the Vault Insider Program, however.

Everyone who participates in the program and plays Borderlands GOTY Edition this weekend, regardless of platform, can earn 1,000 VIP points per day. That’s a total of 3,000 points for the weekend in all. If you’re crafty, you will probably be able to take advantage of the GMT timezone, thus collecting a grand total of 4,000 VIP points. According to a post on the official Borderlands website, this is enough to cash in on a “custom head or skin for your favorite Borderlands 3 Vault Hunter.” All of the point rewards should become visible on each Vault Insider Program member’s account by no later than August 21st.

The limited time free version of Borderlands GOTY Edition comes jam packed with the full story campaign and all of four of the DLC packs. This includes: The Zombie Island of Doctor Ned, Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution. In the GOTY Edition, fans of the original should notice the updated graphics, meaningful gameplay improvements, and the inclusion of local co-op for up to four players.

Borderlands 3 will hits stores for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on September 13th.

[Source: Gearbox]