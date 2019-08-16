You’re a wizard, Harry! Wield the powers of magic as you use gestures to cast powerful spells. Join the order of wizards and take out mystical creatures across time. The Wizards – Enhanced Edition launched at retail earlier this week, and in celebration we’ve teamed up with Carbon Studio and Perp Games to give one lucky winner a physical copy of the game. Are you brave enough to enter our contest and take on the responsibility of magicks?

One (1) Grand Prize Winner:

The Wizards – Enhanced Edition Physical

Physical retail copy of The Wizards – Enhanced Edition

How to Enter The Wizards – Enhanced Edition Physical Giveaway

To enter, simply follow the instructions in the widget below. Leave a comment letting us know why you want to be a wizard in VR to get an entry. You can also follow us on Twitter and tweet out a brief message for bonus entries. The contest runs now through the day August 20. At midnight EST, all entries will be closed and we’ll be selecting on a winner on August 21. Please make sure that your email address is valid. If you win, we’ll be reaching out in order to confirm the winner and verify your shipping address.

This contest is only valid for people with a valid shipping address in the United States or Canada. We are not able to facilitate international shipping of prizes.

If you don’t manage to win a copy of The Wizards – Enhanced Edition, you can still pick it up physically for $29.99 through retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target. It also released digitally last year if you prefer the digital copy. The Wizards – Enhanced Edition is fully in virtual reality. A PSVR headset and two motion controllers are required to join in the action based on the gesture controls for all spells.

We originally reviewed The Wizards, we loved the gesture-based controls for casting spells, as well as the exciting boss fights and puzzles that filled the game. It captures the essence of stepping into the robes of a battle mage, even if it does get a little bit repetitive after a time. This kind of experience is what VR is built for.

Good luck in our The Wizards – Enhanced Edition physical giveaway.